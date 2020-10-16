Giriraj Singh Attacks Congress-RJD For Fielding Usmani, Calls Them 'supporters Of Jinnah'

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has raised question over Congress’ decision to field Maskoor Usmani from Darbhanga’s Jale constituency for Bihar Assembly elections. Speaking to Republic Media Network, the Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries urged Mahagathbandhan to issue a clarification on the candidacy of Usmani as Singh termed him a supporter of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, founder of Pakistan.

Bihar’s firebrand politician said that Congress and Mahagathbandhan should answer whether they also support Jinnah and wondered whether Sharjeel Imam, who is currently in judicial custody, will be their star campaigner ahead of Bihar elections. The Jawaharlal Nehru University research scholar was arrested under the anti-terror law in connection with the communal violence that broke out in Delhi earlier in February.

"What kind of message does Mahagathbandhan want to send out by giving a ticket to Usmani - a supporter of Jinnah and Sharjeel Imam? They want to send a message that what Jinnah did to Akhand Bharat, they will do the same," said Singh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader further said that Farooq Abdullah, former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, is ready to get help from China to revert the abrogation of special status. He suggested that Congress was in alliance with Abdullah’s National Conference, asking whether Mahagathbandhan also stands with China on such issues.

BJP intensifies attack on opposition parties over terrorism

As Bihar prepares for Assembly elections, BJP has intensified its attack on opposition parties over terrorism. Earlier this week, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai said that if Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is elected to power, then terrorists will escape Kashmir and take shelter in Bihar.

Speaking at a public gathering in Vaishali (Bihar), Rai said, "Terrorists whom we are eliminating from Kashmir will escape and take shelter in Bihar if RJD is elected to power in the state. We will not let this happen. I have been trusted by the Prime Minister and the Home Minister."

The Opposition condemned Nityanand Rai’s statement, saying such statements by MoS Home could lead to "civil war" in the country. RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said that NDA ruled for 15 years by showing fear of Lalu family and now they want to collect votes by showing fear of terrorist. Another RJD leader Anwar Hussain has said that Tejashwi Yadav is talking about providing employment to the youth, while the BJP is working to spread hate.

