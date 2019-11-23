BJP MLA Girish Mahajan Slams Sanjay Raut On Guv Remark, Hints At Sena Leaders Joining BJP

In a massive political shift in Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the Chief Minister. A furious Sanjay Raut slammed the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari, he stated, "I thought that the governor having come from RSS will have a good knowledge of the law. The way oath was administered in secret, does not glorify the politics." BJP leader Girish Mahajan took a jibe at the disgruntled leader claiming that many of the Shiv Sena leaders are frustrated with Sanjay Raut and will join hands with BJP.

"Verbal diarrhoea will be the right phrase to use for him. Even many Shiv Sena MLAs are frustrated with him and they may also think of going with us," said Mahajan.

This comes amidst reports which claim that 22 Shiv Sena MLAs have broken away to support the BJP-led government in Maharashtra. "Shiv Sena was our ally and they have betrayed us," said Mahajan.The BJP-Shiv Sena's 'Mahyuti' of 35 years fell out at the state-level, after Maharashtra Assembly polls with Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray insisting a 50-50 sharing of Chief Minister post for 2.5 years and portfolios and Fadnavis refusing to these demands. The Shiv Sena then broke away from their 'Hindutva movement' partners and allied with the NCP-Congress to form a new alliance - 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'.

Earlier in the day, BJP MLA Girish Mahajan claimed that Ajit Pawar has submitted the letter of all 54 NCP MLAs' support to the Governor. Sources from NCP camp too have reported that Ajit Pawar at least has 30 MLAs support. Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut, however, alleged that NCP MLAs were kidnapped by Ajit Pawar and BJP. "Of the 8 MLAs who had gone with Ajit Pawar, 5 of them have come back. They were tied-up, put in a car, and sort of kidnapped. Agar himmat hai to vidhaan sabha mein majority saabit kar ke dikhaye (If you have the courage, prove your majority in the Assembly.)

(With Agency Inputs)