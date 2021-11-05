Bharat Biotech on Friday celebrated Covaxin’s Emergency Use Listing (EUL) by the World Health Organization (WHO), two days after the global health organization gave the much-anticipated nod to India's indigenous vaccine.

While celebrating the go-ahead given to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in partnership with ICMR and the National Institute of Virology, the company, on their official Twitter account, shared a video of a small girl dressed up as Covaxin, who highlighted the features of the vaccine.

Bharat Biotech shares a video of a little girl dressed as Covaxin while celebrating EUL approval

Furthermore, Bharat Biotech thanked the little girl, Vidhathri for being the mascot of COVAXIN and wrote, “Today, as Bharat biotech celebrates the WHO approval of COVAXIN, we stumbled upon a video of a little girl dressed up as COVAXIN. We all were delighted to have watched this along with our whole team in today's meeting. Thank you Vidhathri, for being a mascot for COVAXIN”.

Today, as Bharat biotech celebrates the WHO approval of COVAXIN®, we stumbled upon a video of a little girl dressed up as COVAXIN®. We all were delighted to have watched this along with our whole team in today's meeting. Thank you Vidhathri, for being a mascot for COVAXIN® — BharatBiotech (@BharatBiotech) November 5, 2021

In the video, the little girl, Vidhathri can be seen dressed up as a COVAXIN mascot and she can be heard speaking about the vaccine and its features.

Watch the video here-

Covaxin gets WHO's nod on EUL

After India’s continued efforts and thorough analysis by WHO’s technical advisory group, Covaxin was granted the EUL approval on November 3, months after Bharat Biotech had submitted its application seeking the global health body’s approval. The EUL process, developed by the World Health Organization, evaluates the quality, safety, and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and is a requirement for COVAX vaccine delivery.

The green light to Covaxin was given by WHO after its technical advisory group determined that the vaccine had met all the standards for protection against deadly coronavirus and discovered that the benefit of the vaccine far outweighs its risks.

The vaccine was also reviewed by WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE), who further recommended the use of Bharat Biotech’s vaccine in two doses, with a dosing interval of four weeks, in all age groups 18 and above. The Emergency Use Listing will expand the availability of COVID-19 vaccines across the globe and will help to curb the pandemic as vaccination is the only method to prevent it.



