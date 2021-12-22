Girl raped by 2 men in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 22 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped and the act filmed by two men here, police said on Wednesday.

The victim has identified the accused as Sharif and Talib Hassan. They are absconding, police said.

The girl, in her complaint filed at the Kakroli police station, alleged that the the two men took her to an isolated place and raped her. They also recorded the act on a mobile phone and threatened her of leaking the video if she revealed the matter.

The girl, however, informed her parents about the alleged rape after which a complaint was filed, police said.

A case has ben registered, they said. PTI COR CJ CJ

