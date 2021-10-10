Girl raped by cousin in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 10 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her cousin in Jaipur, police said on Sunday.

Manish (23) has been booked on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl's family members, Galta Gate police station SHO Satish Kumar said.

The rape survivor's medical examination has been conducted and her statement will be recorded before the magistrate on Monday.

According to the complaint, the accused had taken the minor out on the pretext of going to the market but instead took her to a secluded place and allegedly raped her.

Manish has been charged under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. PTI AG VN SNE

