Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, February 10 flagged off two Vande Bharat trains from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai. The Prime Minister also interacted with school children inside the train.

In the video shared by ANI, the Prime Minister can be seen watching a girl sing a Marathi patriotic song named “Vande Bharat”.

Nations' 9th Vande Bharat Express

Notably, the nation's 9th Vande Bharat Express will begin its commercial service on February 11. (Saturday). The train will run between Mumbai and Solapur and enhance connectivity between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Solapur covering a distance of 455 KM in 6 hrs and 35 minutes.

The train will halt in Dadar, Kalyan, Pune, and Kurduwadi along the way. With the exception of Wednesday from CSMT and Thursday from Solapur, the train will run six days a week. The train will have 16 coaches. It will run at an average speed of 69.15 to 70 km/hour.

Other projects unveiled by PM in CM, Deputy CM and Railway Ministry' presence

The Prime Minister, in the presence of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, and railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, also unveiled other development initiatives in Mumbai.

“It was the first time a state received two Vande Bharat trains,” said Prime Minister Modi, while speaking at the event's opening.

"Vande Bharat train is a magnificent picture of today's modern India. It's a reflection of India's speed & scale. You can see the speed with which the country is launching Vande Bharat. 10 trains have been launched so far," he added.

During his visit to the city, the prime minister also unveiled two elevated road corridors, a vehicular underpass, and a new campus of a Dawoodi Bohra educational institution.