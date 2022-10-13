'Girls Must Have Right To Freedom Of Expression': King's Counsel Harish Salve On Hijab Row

As the Supreme Court of India delivered a split verdict on the hijab row on October 13, senior advocate of the apex court and King's Counsel Harish Salve voiced his opinion on the matter. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, the former Solicitor General reflected on the Hijab verdict saying that organisations like the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) 'prey on opportunities like this'. It is worth noting that the PFI is said to have allegedly been involved in fuelling the hijab row which was at its peak in February this year.

Harish Salve speaks on Women being forced to wear hijab

"To my understanding, prescribing a uniform from time immemorial has been the prerogative of an institution as long as it is reasonable," Salve said when asked about a statement made by a senior advocate in the SC about making hijabs mandatory for girls to attend colleges. He also addressed the matter of school uniforms as a policy saying, "Should there be a uniform is a matter of policy, can there be a uniform is a matter of law. And as a matter of law, there can be uniform regulation especially at schools," he added.

"There is a strong argument for diversity (and) for allowing certain elements of appearance or dress, that's a matter of policy. As a matter of law, if something is essential to your religion, that is protected," he added. "(Sometimes) Analogies are misplaced. You cannot say if a Sikh is allowed a turban, why is some other community not allowed for some other form of dress? So you have to follow the principle and the constitutional principle (asks), is it essential?"

Further explaining the dilemma of policy and law, Salve, citing the constitutional principle, said that the question arises if a certain piece of clothing is essential or if it's just a matter of secular education. "There are Islamic countries where they (women) don't wear a hijab. "So this kind of approach saying 'we will not bend, we will not allow our daughters to study unless you change your rules', I hope this does not ever prevail as a legal argument."

"Whether it's a matter of constitutional right, a hijab is protected. It is a matter of constitutional law. And there I believe Justice Gupta has taken a view that it does not," Salve further opined. "I have not read it but I believe that the dissenting judgment says that it will take away the girls' right to study," he further said adding that "a girl should have a right to freedom of expression."

Image: Republic World