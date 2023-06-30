Girls Passport Expired, Yet No Communication To Authority: Petitioner In Nithyananda Case

While recently, the Gujarat High Court pulled up the investigating authorities and the government for doing whatever it took to bring back the two girls for whom the habeas corpus had been filed. The parents and the legal team of the girls have now started that some of the basic procedural necessities have not been completed in the matter.

A close relative of the girls has stated that none of the basic updates have been given to them. "We know that the passports of the girls had expired but even then, we know that they have been moving around in between countries. But not even a communication to the passport authorities has been done yet," he told Republic.

"We now have confirmation that they were taken via Nepal and since then they have gone to other countries Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica and other countries where we don't have an extradition treaty but there can be a check on other documents or some communication from IO here but nothing has been done," he added.

During the investigation, it had also been discovered that the elder daughter (who'd be 23 years old now), might have gone via Mumbai.

"We will be challenging the investigating pace of the entire matter since the basic communication that would further the process has not been done. We are waiting for the investigating officer to also take some steps regarding the same," said Pritesh Shah, petitioner's lawyer.