Gita Press Manager Remembers Journey Of Century-old Publisher: Started With Rs 10 Rent

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Dr Lalmani Tiwari, the general manager and spokesperson of Gita Press, opened up on why the world's largest publisher of Hindu religious texts shifted its base from West Bengal to Uttar Pradesh. Tiwari, who has been associated with Gita Press for the past 36 years, also dwelled on the history of the publisher that has been promoting principles of Sanatan Dharma for over a century now.

Gita Press, which has been conferred with Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 for its "outstanding contribution towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods", was founded on April 29, 1923, by Jaydayal Goenka. Erstwhile President Rajendra Prasad inaugurated Leela Chitra Mandir at Gita Press on April 29, 1955.

Tiwari said that Jaydayal Goenka was an avid reader of the Gita and in 1922, while getting Gita printed in West Bengal, he was influenced by Chapter 18, Verse 17 which stated ‘mere bhavon ko prachar karne se behtar is Prithvi pe na mera koi bhakt hai na hoga’ (Neither there is nor will be any better devotee of mine on this earth than propagating my feelings).

"He got influenced by the verse stated by Lord Krishna to Arjuna. This is the time when he decided to promote Gita through Gita Press," Tiwari said adding that Goenka made a life-long resolution to promote and spread the preachings of Gita.

Why did Gita Press shift to Uttar Pradesh

The general manager said there were a few flaws in the initial prints of Gita which hurt Jaydayal Goenka. "After that several people suggested to him that if he wants to promote Gita in the purest form of Hindi, he should go to Uttar Pradesh and try there. It was after that Jaydayal met Ghanshyam Das from Gorakhpur who offered his support to start Gita Press in Gorakhpur."

Gita Press was started with a mere Rs 10 rent in 1922. In 1926, a house was purchased for Rs 10,000 to carry out the publishing work of Gita Press. "It has now expanded to a place which is as big as 2 lakh square metres. People who are associated with Press also live in this area. Also, some places have been rented out to shops," Tiwari said.

Gita Press now publishes as many as 1800 books in 15 languages. Initially, the publisher started the printing business with a radial machine which cost Rs 600 in the 1920s. "Now we have machines from Germany, Italy and Japan for binding and printing. Till the last financial year, we have got books published worth Rs 111 crore," he said.

Tiwari told Republic that it is against the values of Gita Press to take donations. Notably, the publisher has declined the Rs 1 crore cash component that comes with the Gandhi Peace Prize keeping with its tradition of not receiving any kind of "donations".

"Gita press is like a musical instrument, we carry out this in the name of god, Jaydayal Goenka was the mediator by a god who was promoting Gita's preachings across the world," he said.

"The name of our bhavan is Govind Bhavan where the printing press is still running. Till the last financial year, we have published 3 crore Ramchitramanas. More than 14 crore copies of Gita have been published. We are yet to print more books on Sanatan Dharma. No books on other religions have been printed yet," Tiwari added.

Gita Press also owns a cloth shop where glue and other adhesives are used to make silk. "This itself depicts that we believe in the non-violent method of Gandhi," Tiwari said.

He also recalled, "Gandhi ji had said in Kalyan (magazine) that no advertisement and analysis should be published in Kalyan and till now we are following that. We still don't do advertisements. Gandhiji's various articles were printed in Kalyan, the first copy of the magazine had Gandhiji's preachings and till today we are following them," Tiwari said.