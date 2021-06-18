'Give Her A Chance': Mother Of IS Fighter's Widow In Afghanistan Pleads For Repatriation

Restlessness seems to be growing among family members of Islamic State (IS) fighters' widows after the Kerala government shifted the onus of taking a decision in relation to their repatriation onto the Central government, which also does not seem very inclined. The four widows of the Islamic State fighters have been languishing in Kabul since their surrender to the Afghanistan forces following the death of their husbands in combat in December 2019.

Mother of Islamic State (IS) fighter's widow seeks repatriation

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network on Thursday, the mother of one of the four widows- Nimisha Fathima appealed to the government of India for the repatriation of her daughter and her 4-year-old, along with the other widows and their children. She said,"I know she has done wrong, but the fact remains that she was born and brought up in India, and needs to be brought back." Underlining that she is not seeking forgiveness, she added,"She, along with the others, has to face the consequences of the wrong they have done. She will go through all the trials."

With folded hands, she pleaded to PM Modi in the exclusive conversation. She said, "I am surrendering to you. Please help me get my daughter and the other girls back." Give them a chance to come to India, to go through the trials and reform."

In an unverified video released last year, the four widows, identified as Nimisha Fathima, Rafeela, Soniya Sebastian, and Merrin Jacob, had expressed hopes of returning to India. In the video, the women were purportedly seen saying that they were living among several fighters and other families who had surrendered to the Afghanistan government in 2019 after their husbands were killed.

21 Kerala youth had migrated to Kerala in 2017

As per earlier reports, Afghan national security directorate Ahmad Zia Saraj has claimed that 408 members of ISIS from 13 different countries are currently languishing in Afghanistan's prisons. This comes after 21 Kerala youths - 17 from Kasargod and 4 from Palakkad - had moved to Afghanistan along with their families to join the IS. Investigation into the matter, which also witnessed a charge sheet filed by 2017, revealed that sleeper cells were active in the state.

The NIA had named Abdul Rashid as the mastermind behind the migration to IS, who had married Sonia Sebastian. Rashid Abdullah and Sajeer Mangalassery had been accused of radicalizing Kerala's youth and subsequently, the state police identified nearly 100 citizens from Kerala and the Gulf who had migrated to IS-controlled territories. Several of those who had migrated to Afghanistan had been killed in drone strikes.

(Credit-AP/PTI/Republicworld)