'Glad She Remembered Her Mother': Kamala Harris' Uncle On US VP's Election Speeches 

As Kamala Harris took oath as the 49th Vice President of the United States, her maternal uncle G Balachandran on Thursday expressed his happiness over the mention of Kamala's mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris in her election campaign speeches. Balachandran said that he is quite relieved as everything has happened in due course. "Now I can actually see her (Kamala harris) doing the work," he added.

Kamala Harris' uncle Balachandran said, "The way Biden and Harris issued executive orders just after swearing-in, I am confident that they will succeed in what they were trying to do."

Kamala Harris' maternal uncle on her speeches

Speaking further, the US Vice President's uncle said that Kamala Harris is a "good speaker". Commenting on India-US relations, G Balachandran said, "There are areas which demand lots of negotiations. But, certainly, the relation between the two countries will be stronger."

Harris' uncle remarked that Joe Biden's victory would rebuild various international ties severed by former President Donald Trump during his tenure. He added that once he receives his COVID-19 vaccine, he will visit the US.

Joe Biden & Kamala Harris takes oath

Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris, the first woman vice president have been inaugurated at the US Capitol on January 20. Harris was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Biden by Chief Supreme Court Justice John Roberts.

While Joe Biden will be revamping America’s stance on a range of issues including climate policies, immigration laws and even suspension of US-Mexico border wall construction, Biden has called it “a new day for America”. Even though the event was scaled down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the 59th inaugural ceremony took place with officials wearing masks.

Kamala Harris: 'Ready to serve'

Ready to serve. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 20, 2021

Immediately after the US Vice President Kamala Harris was sworn in, she took to her official Twitter account and stated 'Ready to serve'. Harris has made history by becoming the first woman vice president of the United States. Harris was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

