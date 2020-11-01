Glass-full Of Water Doesn't Spill A Single Drop On Bengaluru-Mysuru Train; Watch This Clip

A high-speed journey on the Bengaluru-Mysuru rail route was so smooth after intensive track maintenance work by the Indian Railways that it passed a "water test", said Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday.

While travelling at a high speed, a glass filled with water on the table of the coach did not spill a single drop throughout the journey despite being filled to the brim. He shared a video of the water test on Twitter, saying the journey was "so smooth that not even a single drop of water spilt out while the train was travelling at high speed."

Piyush Goyal said it was the result of intensive track maintenance carried out recently between Bengaluru and Mysuru in Karnataka.

The results of intensive track maintenance carried out between Bengaluru & Mysuru in Karanataka are there for everyone to see.



The journey has become so smooth that not even a single drop of water spilled out of the glass while the train was traveling at high speed.

According to a Railway officer, the maintenance work on the 130 km stretch was undertaken over the past six months at a cost of ₹40 crores. The task involved ballast insertion, tamping of tracks and strengthening of embankments.

Railways’ COVID care coaches

As the country battles with the pandemic, the Indian Railways has developed and deployed a total of 813 COVID Care coaches in three states and around 900 patients have been treated in them so far, according to data from the national transporter. As on October 14, there are 503 such coaches stationed in Delhi, 270 in Uttar Pradesh and 40 in Bihar. The three states together have been provided more than 12,000 additional beds through these coaches, official data shows.

A total of 5,231 COVID Care coaches have been made available by the Railways for use by state governments for very mild or mild novel coronavirus cases, but they did not find many takers except these three states.

"The COVID Care coaches were developed to help the state governments because of lack of infrastructure. Our coaches have been kept in standby mode and we will deploy them wherever needed. We really don't know the real coronavirus situation as of now," Chairman Railway Board, VK Yadav said Thursday.

