Glenmark's PMS Study On The Use Of Favipiravir For COVID-19 Shows 'no New Safety Concerns'

A research-led, global integrated pharmaceutical company, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, on Wednesday, September 15, informed that the post-marketing surveillance (PMS) study on Favipiravir (FabiFlu) has been completed. About 1,000 COVID-19 patients participated in the research study conducted in thirteen sites in both government and private institutions across Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Nashik, Nagpur, and Thiruvananthapuram. On analysing the results, there were no new safety signals or concerns shown concerning the usage of Favipiravir in mild to moderate COVID-19 patients, it said. Previously, some of the known side effects were established, including weakness, gastritis, diarrhoea, vomiting, which were found to be mild in nature. The time for fever resolution was four days, while the time for the clinical cure was seven days.

Explaining the research study, Alok Malik, Group Vice President and Head, India Formulations, said, "This study was crucial as it examined the safety and efficacy of FabiFlu in real-world settings, where multiple variables can impact the results. Despite these factors, the PMS study demonstrated FabiFlu's consistent ability to provide symptomatic relief and improve clinical outcomes in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. It is a step forward both for Glenmark and the medical community, as it reinforces the oral antiviral's multiple benefits in tackling the pandemic".

Favipiravir - first approved COVID medication in India

The press release stated, "On June 19, 2020, Glenmark became the first company in India to receive restricted emergency use approval from India's drug regulator for Favipiravir (FabiFlu), making it the first oral Favipiravir-approved medication in India for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19. The approval was granted as part of the accelerated approval process, considering the emergency situation of the COVID-19 outbreak in India".

The release further read that the PMS study continued to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Favipiravir (FabiFlu) post its launch in the market. The average age of patients in the study was 40 years, with women comprising 40 percent, while men 60 percent of the study population. The research result showed signs of the two most common comorbidities i.e., hypertension in 11 percent and diabetes in 8 percent of patients. Fever was present in all patients at baseline, followed by cough, fatigue, and loss of taste.

