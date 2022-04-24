Republic Media Network has investigated the truth about the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), the organisation that has made it a trend to propagate a global anti-India narrative. In this deep report into the USCIRF, questionable links, mysterious organisations, and lobbying firms surface.

In the mega-investigation, the Republic Media Network has deep-dived into the myth around India that has been perpetuated by a lobby within and outside. The Network has taken a microscope to the constant global narrative amplified to deride the Nation by the USCIRF. What has emerged in this mega-exclusive are questionable links, curious allegiances, and an external hand.

UNRAVELLING THE WEB OF CONNECTIONS

The Republic Media Network has unraveled a web of connections that only raise more questions. Consider this, the current USCIRF Chair Nadine Maenza was also the Chairman of Hardwired where a certain Prof Angana Chatterji happens to be an advisor. Interestingly, Prof. Chatterji is widely reported to be among the regulars at conferences that ISI agent Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai used to organise using money from the ISI.

But this possibility of an indirect Pakistan link is just the start. The lobbying firm Fidelis Government Relations is run by Terry G. Allen-- a man who worked at Patriot Voices. The sitting USCIRF Chair Nadine is the President of Patriot Voices. Now, it is highly curious how the same lobbying firm was allegedly hired by a known anti-India organisation, the Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) in the past. Was there intense lobbying by the known anti-India group via Fidelis Government Relations to ensure India is targeted by the USCIRF? It is a possibility that just cannot be ruled out.

Harrison Akins, who as per reports, was associated as a Policy Analyst at USCIRF has been unabashed in tweeting about how he was mentored by Akbar Ahmad. Akbar Ahmad is the former Pakistani High Commissioner to the UK. The looming Pakistan connections cannot be brushed aside.

It was great to have my mentor @AskAkbar testify at @USCIRF hearing on his efforts to combat #antisemitism. He was joined by his daughter Dr. Amineh Hoti of Center for Dialogue and Action in Islamabad pic.twitter.com/buqa6VFIog — Harrison Akins (@harrisonakins) January 8, 2020

But there is more, USCIRF Commissioner Anurima Bhargava previously served as a fellow at the Open Society Foundation. This is an organisation founded by George Soros, who went to Davos in 2020 and said, “The biggest and most frightening setback occurred in India where a democratically elected Narendra Modi is creating a Hindu nationalist state, imposing punitive measures on Kashmir, a semi-autonomous Muslim region, and threatening to deprive millions of Muslims of their citizenship.”

THE UNDENIABLE USCIRF-IAMC LINKS

The Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) was leading the synchronised campaign to spread fake news by circulating misleading videos from Ghaziabad. It has been booked under the UAPA for allegedly sharing fake photos and videos of a mosque burning in Tripura on social media. And interestingly, the IAMC seems to be the USCIRF’s go-to destination and platform to deliver talks.

IAMC had co-sponsored an event where the USCIFR Chair Nadine Maenda was the speaker. The September 2021 event discussed the implementation of the CAA and NRC in Assam. More recently, she was part of the IAMC event on 26 January 2022 on "Protecting India's Pluralist Constitution".

The USCIRF Senior Policy Analyst Niala Mohammad at an event organised by IAMC said “We have recommended targeted sanctions on Indian government agencies and officials responsible for severe violations of religious freedom by freezing their assets and/ or barring their entry into the United States”

Demolition of two mosques in Uttar Pradesh last month, one by officials defying a court order particularly alarming: @nialakhalil, Senior Policy Analyst at @USCIRF #CongressionalBriefing



Full video here: https://t.co/Gf303xZyba pic.twitter.com/fmy7s0Loly — Indian American Muslim Council (@IAMCouncil) June 23, 2021

Further, on 17 July 2021, USCIRF's Commissioner Anurima was on IAMC panel at the IRF Summit.

People fomenting hate in India should be sanctioned by the @StateDept, said @USCIRF's Commissioner @anurima on IAMC panel at @IRFSummit



Link: https://t.co/gIkT0GoZWX pic.twitter.com/FlWDiPhJeS — Indian American Muslim Council (@IAMCouncil) July 17, 2021

The cozy relationship between the anti-India IAMC and the USCIRF puts a big question-mark on whether the latter is directly or indirectly compromised.

THE ANTI-INDIA OPERATION OF THE IAMC

The IAMC cannot be played down as an innocuous organisation, because reports after reports indicate there is a strong Pakistan backing. The Former Founder of SIMI, Dr Ahmedullah Siddiqui, was present at IAMC’s first convention in Washington DC. IAMC’s early conventions involved a certain Asim Ghafoor was the spokesman for the Global Relief Foundation, which is another UNSC designated terrorist group associated with Al-Qaeda.

Additionally, IAMC’s Sheikh Ubaid is also reportedly associated with the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA). The ICNA is widely deemed as the US front for Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan. In fact, Jamaat-e-Islami founder Maududi himself attended ICNA’s first major public event at New York’s Columbia University in 1974.

THE GLOBAL PLOT

