Global Biofuels Alliance Set To Launch At G20 Summit: India's Push For Sustainable Energy

In the pursuit of accelerating the global energy transition, India, as the host of the G20 summit under its presidency, is reportedly planning to introduce the Global Biofuels Alliance on September 9, according to sources. This initiative, aimed at promoting the use of sustainable biofuels, especially in the transportation sector, is expected to garner widespread support from member nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his optimism regarding the alliance in an exclusive interview earlier this month, stating, "Such alliances are intended to provide options for developing countries to advance their energy transitions." He emphasised the significance of international cooperation in areas such as markets, trade, technology, and policy for the success of such initiatives.

The Global Biofuels Alliance bears similarities to the International Solar Alliance (ISA), an initiative co-piloted by New Delhi and Paris in 2015 to make clean and affordable solar energy accessible worldwide. The ISA aims to mobilise over $1 trillion for extensive solar energy deployment by 2030. Both initiatives reflect India's commitment to sustainable and renewable energy sources.

Biofuel, a renewable energy source derived from biomass, holds tremendous potential for countries like India, which currently imports over 85 per cent of its crude oil requirements. The nation has been steadily increasing its capacity to produce fuel from sources such as crop stubble, plant waste, and municipal solid waste. Plans are underway to double the blending of ethanol extracted from sugarcane and agricultural waste to 20 per cent by 2025, while numerous compressed biogas (CBG) plants are in development.

The primary focus of the Global Biofuels Alliance is to strengthen markets, facilitate global biofuel trade, share concrete policy lessons, and offer technical support for national biofuel programs worldwide. Additionally, this initiative aligns with India's goal of transitioning to alternative fuels, reducing its import bill, and working towards achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. As per PM Modi, "Biofuels are also important from the perspective of a circular economy. Markets, trade, technology, and policy – all aspects of international cooperation are crucial in creating such opportunities."

The IEA has also previously emphasised that global sustainable biofuel production must triple by 2030 to align with net-zero emissions by 2050, as liquid biofuels contributed over 4% to the total transport energy supply in 2022.

In tandem with this, India's commitment to global harmony and green finance takes centre stage. The Sustainable Finance Working Group (SFWG), established in 2016 as the Green Finance Study Group and reestablished in 2021, aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for climate action through sustainable finance and has been working in parallel with the developments in the G20 and means to tackle common challenges like the climate crisis. The group's priorities include climate finance mobilisation, enabling finance for Sustainable Development Goals, and strengthening the ecosystem for sustainable development financing.

This historic G20 Summit, reflecting India's modern prowess, also holds pivotal importance in shaping the global agenda on sustainable finance and environmental resilience. As Brazil prepares to assume the G20 presidency in the future, the groundwork laid at this summit will have far-reaching implications for the future of global energy and environmental policies.

(With PTI inputs)