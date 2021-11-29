Global Economy To Face Uncertainties Again Owing To Omicron Variant: Moody's Analytics

Moody's Analytics, in its new commentary released on Monday, stated that the global economic outlook is likely to plunge into uncertainties again due to the new COVID variant- Omicron. It, however, added that the global economy will hugely depend on the variant's speed of transmission, hospitalisation and death rates, and also the effectiveness of vaccines. Titled 'Much to Learn About OmicronFast', Moody's report stated that more will be known about Omicron in a few more weeks and warned that the variant is already spreading "remarkably quickly". Earlier on Monday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) also warned about the new variant saying that there could be “future surges of COVID-19 which could have severe consequences”.

Moody's predicts the fate of the global economy

According to the afresh predictions, Moody's said that the recovery of travel and tourism is expected to be one of the slowest components of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) economy whereas cross-border travel between Hong Kong and mainland China remains uncertain. "The new Omicron variant illustrates the existing risk to the global economy from regions or individual countries that have low vaccination rates. This includes all of sub-Saharan Africa, where rates remain below 50%, and 60 countries globally with rates below 20%," it said as per a PTI report.

First reported by the WHO in South Africa on November 24, the Omicron variant is reportedly the most contagious and has now spread across 12 nations- the UK, Belgium, Israel, Botswana, Hong Kong and Australia. Further in its report, Moody's revealed that the economic fate of the entire Asia-Pacific region will depend on certain factors regarding the new variant. According to Moody's, the most important of them all is the commitment of policymakers towards an accelerated rate of vaccination as many APAC countries such as Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, the Philippines and Thailand have a vaccination record of below 65%. Besides, risks to the global economy can be amplified if the variant reaches sub-Sahara African countries that have an extremely poor vaccination program. It has been reported that all countries in sub-Saharan Africa have less than 50% vaccination rate whereas 60 countries in the world have less than 20% of their population vaccinated.

Image: PTI/Pixabay