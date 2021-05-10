Global Medical Aid Rushed To States, UTs To Combat COVID-19, Says Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Monday, May 10, informed that the 6,738 oxygen concentrators, 3,856 oxygen cylinders, 16 oxygen generation plants, 4,668 ventilators/Bi-PAP (Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure)/C PAP (continuous positive airway pressure therapy) and more than three lakh Remdesivir vials were delivered or dispatched to the states and union territories (UTs) as part of global aid to India.

Union govt provides medical aid to states/UTs

As per the ministry, the Union Government is ensuring that global assistance is provided to States and UTs as quickly as possible by quick customs clearances and the use of air and road transport. Another important growth, according to the ministry, is that the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 17 crores as the third step of the countrywide vaccination drive progresses.

The official data of the health ministry stated, "a total of 17,01,76,603 vaccine doses have been administered through 24,70,799 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today, including 95,47,102 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 64,71,385 HCWs who have taken the second dose; 1,39,72,612 frontline workers (FLWs) (first dose), 77,55,283 FLWs (second dose), 20,31,854 beneficiaries under 18-45 age group (first dose), 5,51,79,217 (first dose) and 65,61,851 (second dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years; 5,36,74,082 first dose beneficiaries and 1,49,83,217 second dose beneficiaries of more than 60 years old."

Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra account for 66.79% of the total doses provided in the region, the ministry informed. It added that 2,46,269 people between the ages of 18 and 44 received their first dose of COVID vaccine till Monday morning, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to 20,31,854 in the last 24 hours across 30 states and territories.

According to the ministry, more than 6.8 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. IT reported that as of Day 114 of the vaccination drive (May 9, 2021), 6,89,652 vaccine doses had been administered, with 4,05,325 beneficiaries receiving their first dose and 2,84,327 receiving their second dose of vaccine over 5,685 sessions.

Countrywide transportation of global medical aid

Today, May 10, India's total recoveries stand at 1,86,71,222. According to the ministry, the national recovery rate is 82.39%. In the last 24 hours, 3,53,818 recoveries have been reported. Ten states are responsible for 74.38% of the latest recoveries. In the last 24 hours, 3,66,161 new cases were reported. In the last 24 hours, ten states recorded 73.91% of new cases. Maharashtra has the maximum number of new cases every day, with 48,401. Karnataka comes in second with 47,930 new cases, while Kerala has 35,801 new cases.

The National Mortality Rate has been steadily decreasing, and it now stands at 1.09%. In the last 24 hours, 3,754 people have died. Ten states are responsible for 72.86% of new deaths. Maharashtra suffered the most casualties (572). Karnataka comes in second with 490 deaths per day.

In the last 24 hours, no COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in three states/UTs. Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Arunachal Pradesh, and Lakshadweep are among them.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: ANI