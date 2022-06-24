Global Order Being Challenged; Need To Rework Strategy Amid Coercion: IAF Chief Chaudhari

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari addressed the Capstone seminar of the first Warfare and Aerospace Strategy Program (WASP) conducted by the Indian Air Force in New Delhi on Friday. In his address, he said that the global order is being increasingly challenged with little or no regard for rules, and India must reassess its strategic priorities and realign its actions to ensure that it is not left behind.

Further, while listing various national security challenges, the Chief of Air Staff VR Chaudhari said that military strategists must not lose sight of the primary objective of ‘war fighting’.

VR Chaudhari, without naming any country, said that “coercion” is the new strategy with cyber, information and space domains becoming the “new battlefield”.

“Today, we are witnessing a rapidly evolving international order that is increasingly being challenged by a complex multipolar world with little or no regard to rules or to the traditional processes of geopolitical interplays,” he further said.

Speaking at the seminar, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari discussed the geopolitical upheavals brought on by the Ukrainian crisis, the ongoing border dispute between India and China in eastern Ladakh, and the situation in Afghanistan.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said that diplomacy, economy and information are becoming the “primary tools” of engagement with the military instrument being used as a deterrent.

The WASP was launched with the intention of encouraging strategic thought and cognition among air power practitioners in their mid-career.

“We believe that such cross-pollination of ideas from multiple disciplines can lead to critical thinking which allows a person to formulate solutions as well as take more rational and effective decisions,” he said.

“At the same time, a military strategist must not lose sight of the primary objective and that is war fighting. Hence our focus should remain on operational level critical thinking and strategy while developing a deeper understanding of the art and science of war fighting,” he further added.

