Global Scenario Highlights Need For Indo-Pacific Nations To Stand Together: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar along with ASEAN Foreign Ministers took part in the Ministerial session of the 12th edition of the Delhi Dialogue on Thursday, June 16. During the event, Jaishankar said that the global scenario, including the situation in Afghanistan and Myanmar and the conflict in Ukraine, highlights the need for Indo-Pacific countries to stand together.

"From the Indian perspective, ASEAN lies at the centre of the Indo-Pacific, geographically, culturally & strategically. ASEAN centrality is self-evident especially as its architecture has such wide coverage," said Jaishankar.

The External Affairs Minister further said, "India and ASEAN contribute to the ongoing rebalancing of the global order. We are driven by rising consumer class, a strong start-up ecosystem, growing internet economy and robust demographic dividend."

EAM Jaishankar noted that the world is experiencing turbulence which along with pandemic has made the global outlook even more uncertain and complex.

"Developments in our own regions have had their implications. Whether we speak of Afghanistan or Myanmar. Further away, there is a conflict in Ukraine...This global scenario highlights the need for the countries of the Indo-Pacific to enhance cooperation and stand together," Jaishankar said.

India fully supports strong and unified ASEAN: EAM Jaishankar

Foreign Ministers of India and the ASEAN countries have agreed to work towards a "meaningful and substantive" comprehensive strategic partnership as they explored ways to navigate the implications of conflict in Ukraine on trade and regional security. Jaishankar said New Delhi fully supports a "strong, unified and prosperous" ASEAN.

At the meeting, the ASEAN nations and India resolved to expand cooperation in key sectors such as trade, connectivity, defence, vaccine production and clean energy and agreed to review the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) to ensure a more user-friendly, simple and trade facilitation.

India hosted the special meeting to mark the 30th anniversary of its relations with the 10-nation ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and it was attended by foreign ministers of Cambodia, Indonesia, Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore and Myanmar while the Philippines, Thailand and Lao PDR sent representatives of their foreign Ministers.

