Global Warming An Issue But There Are Many Other Problems: Bjorn Lomborg On Global Issues

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on 'Nation Wants To Know', Bjorn Lomborg, President of Copenhagen Consensus Centre and renowned author, said that there are many problems in the world other than global warming. He stated that one should ask themselves if they want to spend trillion dollars (on climate change) or billions to address real issues.

"Global warming is a problem, if we don't fix global warming right now, it will be more of a problem...There are many other problems in the world, including bad nutrition, people dying from easily curable infectious diseases, not good enough education and all other challenges. Global warming is not the only problem. What we have to ask ourselves, is this where we have to spend trillion dollars or we have to spend billion dollars in actually addressing the real problem," he said.

Bjorn Lomborg on setting priorities right

He remarked that the financial resources accounted for solving climate change are absolutely out of bounds and thus the countries in their attempts to get to the target of net zero by 2030 will not be able to achieve them.

"On the sustainable development goals, the World promised for 2016 - 2030 everything to everyone, they promised that we are going to fix malnutrition, we are going to fix poverty, climate change, corruption and war and jobs and education and everything in between. You can’t promise these many different things without not achieving anything. If you promise everything to everyone you will essentially have no priorities," Lomborg said.

Copenhagen Consensus President further claimed that projections made in terms of monetary resources to solve the climate change challenge are unrealistic.

“Some of these solutions are incredibly effective, some of them are not. Some of the problems that I run into when we are talking specifically about climate change which is just a small part of the whole promise that we have for these sustainable development goals is that people would love to say, let us fix climate change… yes it is a problem but currently, it is going to be fantastically costly to just fix a little bit of it… we are talking $5.6 trillion, this is the Mckinsey estimate, pretty much aligned with everyone else. The world just can't afford to do that. So, we are not going to do it,” he said.