Global Youth Foundation Organises Candlelight Vigil In Memory Of SI Arshid Ahmad Mir

The Global Youth Foundation (GYF) organised a candlelight vigil in memory of SI Arshid Ahmad Mir, the young probationer from north Kashmir's Kupwara who died in a terror attack.

''A large number of youth from Baramulla and other parts of north Kashmir joined the vigil and observed a moment of silence, standing in solidarity with the family of the slain youth,” said a spokesperson of GYF.

“Foundation leader Touseef Raina shared his thoughts on the theme of non-violence, peace and justice. He appealed to the perpetrators to shun this cycle of violence and bloodshed. He further called for all-around efforts to build a stable and secure society,” he said.

“As news of another dastardly killing came in from Kulgam yesterday, the Global Youth Foundation condemned the heartless killing of police constable Bantu Sharma, and expressed deepest condolences to his family,” he added.

Earlier, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Political parties and Social Activists condemned the killings of these people.

Image & Content: Arawat Mehraj