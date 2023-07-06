GMC Jammu Principal Booked For Tampering Official Documents, Gets Interim Bail

Dr Shashi Sudan, the Principal of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC) Jammu, has been given interim bail till July 8 by Judge TK Raina, who presides over the Anti-Corruption Court in Jammu. The Economic Offence Wing’s senior officer Manu Gupta of the crime branch in Jammu registered a complaint against Dr Sudan for forging documents to obtain service benefits.

Searches were conducted by a team of the crime branch in the office of Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma, who serves as the Principal and Dean of the Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu. The team headed by the senior officer of EOW carried out searches and seized documents for verification, CRPF teams also assisted EOW during investigations.

Dr Sudan has been booked under IPC sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120 B, and 5 (1) (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The investigation has been handed over to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy SP) Bhagwan Dass by the crime branch in Jammu.

Republic TV on Thursday accessed the copy of the FIR registered against Dr Shashi Sudan. It read, “An enquiry was conducted wherein it came to fore that the accused Dr Shashi Sudan Sharma has two dates of birth (DOB) i.e. April 8, 1964, and April 8, 1965. She has cheated the government by forging and tampering with her DOB. While applying for an MBBS course, she submitted her matriculation diploma mentioning therein her DOB as of April 8, 1964, and got admitted to the MBBS course in the year 1981."

The investigation further revealed that she applied for correction of her DOB from April 8, 1965, to April 8, 1964. "The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education authorities have issued the order for making the requisite correction in Dr Shashi Sudan's date of birth. Accordingly, she became eligible to fill up the MBBS selection form but later on, she again switched over to her long-run advantageous DOB. Initial Investigation also revealed that Dr Sudan tampered with the DOB on her PAN Card," the FIR read.