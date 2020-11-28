GMRT Accorded Prestigious IEEE Milestone Status, 3rd In Country To Gain The Recognition

The Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) observatory near Pune has been awarded the prestigious 'IEEE Milestone' statuesto honour its significant technical achievement as well as its excellence in unique product, services, patents and seminal papers which aim to benefit humanity. The National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA) shared the information while adding that this is the third IEEE Milestone recognition awarded for an Indian contribution with the previous two being the works of JC Bose in 1895 and CV Raman in 1928, which received IEEE Milestone in 2012. The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers award IEEE Milestone recognition for essential and historical achievements in the field of electrical and electronics engineering and is dedicated to advancing technology.

'It is a very proud moment'

Speaking at a press conference, NCRA centre director Professor Yashwant Gupta stated that being awarded the IEEE Milestone status is something to be proud of, for the entire science and technology fraternity across India. He went on to thank all his colleagues from IEEE while adding that he appreciates their 'support and enthusiasm' while working on the project. Professor Gupta further added that this achievement is the perfect tribute for the man who was the driving force behind GMRT, Professor Govind Swarup who passed away in September 2020. He also stated the IEEE Milestone status will allow Pune's GMRT to gain broader visibility at a global level.

"It is a very proud and special moment, not just for GMRT and NCRA (and the global astronomy community), but also for the science and technology fraternity in the country, to see a modern, made in India facility earn this international recognition. It was fantastic to work with colleagues from IEEE on this project. I appreciate their support, the sense of purpose and genuine enthusiasm towards the common objective," said Professor Yashwant Gupta.

On the other hand, IEEE's India Operations Senior Director Harish Mysore said, "IEEE has recognised 212 milestones all over the world for their scientific and engineering contributions. The GMRT is the third IEEE Milestone in India. It not only recognises contributions of scientists and engineers of India but also helps attract young talent towards fundamental science and engineering."

With an array of 30 antennas of 45 diameters each along with several electronics and computing equipment for processing data, GMRT is one of the largest and most sensitive low-frequency radio observatories across the globe. Proposed in the late 1980s, GMRT was built and made operational in 1990s. In 2002, the global astronomy community opened the observatory for use and currently it is being operated by TIFR owned (Tata Institute of Fundamental Research) NCRA, which is based in Pune.

IEEE

For people associated with electronic engineering and electrical engineering, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) is the world's largest technical professional organisation. Its corporate head office is located in New York City with an operations centre in New Jersey's Piscataway. Formed in 1963, IEEE is an amalgamation of the Institute of Radio Engineers and the American Institute of Electrical Engineers.

(With inputs from PTI)