GNCT Amendment Bill Clears Rajya Sabha Hurdle Amid Opposition Walkout; AAP Cries Foul

On Wednesday, Rajya Sabha passed The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 amid a walkout from opposition parties including Congress, SP, BJD, RJD and YSRCP. While 83 MPs voted in favour of the bill, 45 votes were cast against it. While Congress and SP demanded that the bill should be sent to a Select Committee, BJD MP Prasanna Acharya opined that it undermines the authority of an elected government and Assembly. Amid multiple adjournments, the Upper House witnessed a war of words between AAP and the treasury benches.

Speaking on the floor of Rajya Sabha, AAP MP Sanjay Singh stated, "I seek justice for the 2 crore people of Delhi, for 130 crore Indians, to seek justice from all members to save Constitution. I tell all members - we'll be here only if the Constitution is there". Making the Centre's stance clear, MoS Home G Kishan Reddy clarified that the new amendments would ensure that the Delhi government functions properly. Reacting to the passage of the bill, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal termed it as a "sad day" for Indian democracy and vowed to continue doing good work. As this bill has already been cleared by Lok Sabha on March 22, it now awaits the President's assent.

Amendments to the NCT Act

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 was enacted to supplement the provisions of the Constitution pertaining to the Legislative Assembly and a Council of Ministers for Delhi. In judgments dated July 4, 2018, and February 14, 2019, the Supreme Court interpreted the provisions of Article 239AA of the Constitution relating to the structure of governance in the National Capital Territory. The Centre sought to amend the law to give effect to the interpretation made by the apex court in the aforesaid judgments and to promote harmonious relations between the legislature and the executive.

Here are the key highlights of the bill: