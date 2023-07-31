'Go Back', 'Face Parliament' Posters Put Up In Pune Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit

Posters against Prime Minister Narendra Modi were put up in Pune ahead of his visit to the city tomorrow (August 1). PM Modi is scheduled to visit the city to receive the Lokmanya Tilak award and will lay the foundation stone for various development projects. NCP chief Sharad Pawar will also share the stage with him during the award ceremony.

Several posters put up on the roadside and on traffic signals by the Pune city youth Congress stated ‘Go Back Modi’, ‘Mr Prime Minister Go To Manipur, Face The Parliament’. Another set of posters displayed had the message with a question, ‘Why attend award ceremonies when the country is burning?’, and ‘Go back Mr crime minister’.

Opposition leaders unhappy with Sharad Pawar sharing stage with PM Modi

Several party leaders including NCP leaders have already expressed reservations in Delhi about Sharad pawar sharing stage with PM Modi tomorrow. The Prime Minister will be conferred with the Lokmanya Tilak award where NCP supremo and I.N.D.I.A alliance leader Sharad Pawar will also be present on the dias. Meanwhile, Pawar is in Pune today, where a delegation of local leaders is likely to meet him.

Prime Minister Modi will visit Pune on August 1 and at around 11 am, he will perform 'darshan and pooja' at Dagdusheth Mandir, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. At 11.45 am, he will be conferred the Lokmanya Tilak National Award. Thereafter, at 12.45 pm, the Prime Minister will flag off metro trains and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects.



