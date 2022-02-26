Goa: 18 Out Of 61 Convicts On Parole Returned To Jail On Their Own Despite Freedom To Be At Home

Of the 61 convicts who were released on parole from Goa's prison in May last year to prevent overcrowding in view of the coronavirus pandemic, 18 have returned to the jail on their own although they had freedom to be with their families, while 43 others are still at home, a senior official said.

The convicts who have returned to the jail have done so due to different factors, including social pressure and financial constraints, he said.

"In May 2021, when COVID-19 started wreaking havoc once again, more than half the number of convicts in the central jail at Colvale in North Goa, the only prison in the state, were allowed to go back home on parole to avoid overcrowding amid the pandemic," the official attached to the jail said.

"As many as 61 convicts, out of the total 110, were granted parole based on their conduct in the prison. Of them, 18 have returned to the jail so far even though they had a liberty to remain outside jail on parole," he said, adding that the remaining ones continue to be with their families.

The period of parole granted to the convicts was extended several times, he said.

"These convicts returned to the jail due to social pressure, financial constraints and some other factors," the prison official added.

A high-powered committee, which comprises Inspector General of Prisons, would soon hold a meeting to decide on the parole as the COVID-19 situation is under control, he said.

"It may be extended for another one month maximum and once that period gets over, the convicts will have to return to the jail," he added.

The freedom was not granted to undertrials, although in many cases the court had issued interim bail to them allowing them to be out for a month or two depending on the orders, he said.

The prison management has stopped the practice of allowing relatives of the prisoners to visit them twice a week due to COVID-19 restrictions. The official said that the high-powered committee might also look into restarting the practice.

