Goa: 25 COVID-19 infections, one death

Panaji, Nov 18 (PTI) Goa reported 25 new coronavirus cases and one death on Thursday, the state health department said.

The caseload in the coastal state rose to 1,78,594 while death toll reached 3,377.

With 31 patients getting discharge from hospitals, the number of recovered patients rose to 1,74,965.

There are 252 active cases in Goa now, the official said.

With 2l,635 samples tested during the day, the total of coronavirus tests conducted in the state rose to 15,16,544.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,78,594, new cases 25, death toll 3,377, discharged 1,74,965, active cases 252, samples tested to date 15,16,544. PTI RPS KRK KRK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)