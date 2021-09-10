Goa Achieves 100% 1st Dose COVID-19 Vaccination Target, CM Aims To Complete 2nd Jab By Oct

The state of Goa has successfully vaccinated its eligible beneficiaries with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced the same on Thursday. Goa becomes the second state to achieve the feat along with Himachal Pradesh, which announced their 100 per cent vaccination of adults with the first dose earlier this month. While talking to the media on Thursday, the CM said that the state government is planning to fully vaccinate all adults in Goa by October 31.

He was quoted saying, "We have completed 100% first dose of vaccination in the state and targeting to complete the second dose of vaccination by October 31."

Chief Minister Sawant further spoke about the COVID-19 situation in the state and said, “Cases in our neighbouring states like Kerala and Maharashtra are seeing a spike but we are very much in control.” He appealed to the people of Goa to not miss the second dose and said, "I am requesting all the people take the second dose on time." Even though the state is heavily vaccinated, Sawant said that all the festivals like the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated in the state strictly following the COVID protocols. However, there were concerns regarding the behaviour of the public during the festivals. One of the customers at the Panaji market said that people were not following social distancing while visiting the market to shop for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. One customer said, “People are happy but if you see the market is crowded and social distancing are being flouted." The shopkeepers, however, tell a different story. An owner of a sweet shop said, "We are following COVID-19 guidelines. Whoever comes here for buying sweets, we ask them to wear masks and sanitise their hands first."

Goa’s COVID-19 situation

According to the daily health bulletin released by Goa’s health ministry, the state registered 79 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and saw no deaths in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate stands at 97.66 per cent as 57 patients recovered from the virus over the past day. As of now, there are 878 active cases in the state, out of which 61 people were asked to isolate at home in the last 24 hours.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: Twitter/PramodSawant/PTI)