Goa adds 2,174 COVID-19 cases to tally, positivity rate crosses 41 pc

Panaji, Jan 17 (PTI) A total of 2,174 COVID-19 cases were detected from 5,236 tests in Goa on Monday at a positivity rate of 41.52 per cent, an official said.

The tally in the coastal state was 2,12,649 and six deaths took the toll to 3,563, he said.

So far, 1,87,129 people have been discharged post recovery, including 1,592 on Monday, the official said.

The number of coronavirus tests conducted in Goa stood at 17,35,923, he added.

