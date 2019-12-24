Goa: Archbishop Greets People Ahead Of Christmas

Filipe Neri Ferrao, the Archbishop of Goa and Daman extended Christmas greeting and urged people to build a tolerant society with people of "all hues and colours."

The Archbishop told a news agency, “It is Christmas time and the general atmosphere is of joy and merrymaking. May this Christmas find us more involved in creating a society where people of all hues and colours can join hands to make this world a place where justice, peace, and understanding will conquer hatred and intolerance among human beings.”

“God was born in a human family and blessed every member of the human race with his love, peace, and joy. This reality makes us recognize in others an image of god and imposes on us the duty to work for the betterment of our fellow beings,” he added.

Chrismas Celebration in Goa

Goa is a world-famous tourist destination and people from all over the world come here to celebrate Christmas which is one of the most important festivals celebrated in the coastal state with a lot of enthusiasm in Goa. The markets are filled with festive decoration, sweets and savouries.

Meena, a shopkeeper told agencies, “This year, to make it more special we have brought many new and different items. There are varieties of Christmas trees, metal trees, snowman, and decorative items. There has been a good sale this Christmas. People from London have come here in large numbers to buy the products.”

Blind students celebrate Christmas

Students of the National Association For the Blind participated in various activities in Goa’s capital city of Panji on December 21. Various fun activities including plays, dances, carols, etc. were organized in the program. One of the students told agencies, “This celebration allows us to experience the colourful world. We love participating in this event.”

(With Inputs from agencies)