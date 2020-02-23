The Debate
Goa Carnival Begins In Panaji, CM Pramod Sawant Flags Off Parade

General News

The world-famous Carnival began in Goa's Panaji and thousands of people lined the streets to watch the float parade led by the mythological King Momo

The world-famous Carnival began in Goa's Panaji on Saturday and thousands of people lined up on the streets to watch the float parade led by the mythological King Momo. The parade, flagged off by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant travelled three kilometers on the picturesque DB Bandodkar Road along the Mandovi river. Lawyer Shalom Saldanha was chosen as King Momo by the state tourism department for this year's festivities, which will culminate on February 25. The martial arts performers and decorated cars were among the highlights of the float parade.

