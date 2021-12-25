Goa CM Affirms 'no Decision Regarding Night Curfew' Amid COVID-19 Variant Omicron Threat

Amid several states announcing restrictions ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has refused any decision regarding night curfew. This comes after samples of 28 people including those from 'at risk' countries were sent for genome sequencing and nine of which have returned negative for COVID-19 variant Omicron but positive for Delta variant of coronavirus. State's COVID-19 tally reached 1,79,965 on Friday after 67 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,518, as per the official data.

Goa CM's request to citizens:

"I appeal to people to follow COVID protocols so that we are not forced to impose the night curfew," mentioned CM Sawant.

Meanwhile, results of 19 samples are still awaited, added the Chief Minister.

States imposing restrictions amid rise in Omicron cases

The Maharashtra government on Friday announced new guidelines which include section 144 in the state between 9 pm to 6 am, prohibiting the assembly of five or more people. The statement said that only 100 people will be allowed in indoor weddings and not more than 250 people or 25% of the capacity, whichever is less, in outdoor weddings. The capacity for sports events has been kept at 25% while that for restaurants, Spas, Gymnasiums, Theatres and Cinema Halls will continue to operate at 50% capacity. "There shall be a ban on any assembly of people in groups of more than 5 from 9 pm to 6 am throughout the state in all public places," the order said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also decided to bring back the imposition of night curfew across the state. The restrictions will come into effect from December 25, Saturday, and thereafter a curfew will be imposed from 11 PM to 5 AM in all the 75 districts across the state. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Friday.

Moreover, Night curfews have been imposed across other states, including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana. Also, restrictions on celebrations and social gatherings have been imposed ahead of Christmas and New Year festivities in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and others. Ahead of the upcoming celebrations, the central government has also issued an advisory to the states and union territories for stepping up their vigilance measures to address the spread of the highly transmissible variant.