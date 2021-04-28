Goa CM Announces 4-day Lockdown; Urges People To Stay Indoors And Break COVID-19 Chain

As India continues to reel under grave COVID-19 crisis, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant while addressing a virtual press conference on Wednesday announced a fresh lockdown in the state. As per CM Pramod Sawant, the lockdown in Goa will be imposed from Thursday night till early Monday morning. Asking people to not panic, the Goa Chief Minister said that all grocery stores and essential services will be allowed to operate.

LIVE: Press Conference of CM Dr Pramod Sawant https://t.co/2jq29JWf9Y — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) April 28, 2021

Goa lockdown: 'Do not step out for next 4 days'

Urging the migrant labourers to not leave the state, Pramod Sawant at his virtual press conference said that a detailed SOP will be announced later during the day, which will give detailed information on what is allowed and what is not during this lockdown. He said, "If people do not step out for the next 4 days, we will be successful in breaking the chain of this surge.

Giving out details of the lockdown, the Chief Minister said that only the hotel kitchen will service for home delivery and the restaurants will be closed for the dine-in option. He further informed that the borders of the state will remain open for essential service transportation. "Public transport, casinos, hotels and pubs will remain shut during the lockdown," he added.

Pramod Sawant said, "Tourists, who are already in the state will not be allowed to step out of their hotel rooms and will need to stay at their residence during the period of lockdown."

Informing that several localities will be declared containment zones, CM Pramod Sawant that the state administration has geared up its testing facilities saying the turnaround time for RT-PCR test results will now be 24 hours. The chief minister also urged those who show symptoms to start treatment immediately and not wait for their test results. Sawant also said there ia no oxygen shortage in the state as of now and the requirement is being met.

COVID-19 situation in Goa

As CM Pramod Sawant announced a 4-days lockdown in the state, Goa has so far recorded 81,908 positive cases, out of which, 64,231 have recovered successfully, while 1,086 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 2,110 new cases, 748 fresh recoveries and 31 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 16,591.

