Goa CM Appeals To Citizens To Get Fully Vaccinated Ahead Of State Liberation Day On Dec 19

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant urged residents not to panic about the Omicron virus threat, saying his government plans to properly vaccinate all eligible individuals against COVID-19 by December 19, the coastal state's liberation day. An official previously stated that five people, including two Russian citizens, who landed in Goa on board a merchant naval ship, were isolated after testing positive for COVID-19, and their samples were sent for genome sequencing to detect the existence of the Omicron variant.

He said that the state has been proactive in vaccinating its residents against the Coronavirus. He stated that more than 1.20 lakh people, out of a total population of 11.5 lakh, have yet to receive their second dosage of vaccine. By September of this year, Goa has provided the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination to all eligible beneficiaries. “There is no need to panic over Omicron. Don't call them as Omicron suspects. We have sent their samples for genome sequencing,” Sawant told reporters on Monday late evening.

CM Pramod Sawant appeals to all citizens to get fully vaccinated

“I appeal to all of them to get vaccinated as fast as possible so that the state can become fully vaccinated by December 19,” the CM said.

Vishwajit Rane, the Goa Health Minister, stated on Monday, December 6, that five sailors who landed in the state on a merchant vessel are suspected of being Omicron positive and have been placed in isolation. Rane tweeted, "I would like to inform the people of the state of Goa, that five crew members from a vessel who were suspected of the #OmicronVirus in #Goa have been isolated. Their samples have been sent to Pune for genome sequencing, results of the same are awaited". He also urged people not to worry and to continue taking all necessary precautions to avoid contracting the illness.

COVID-19 cases in Goa

Several cases of Omicron variant of COVID have been discovered across the country, with fresh cases reported in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Delhi. Two more Omicron cases were discovered in Mumbai on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in India to 23. On Monday, Goa's COVID-19 caseload increased by 35 to 1,79,209, but the death toll remained steady at 3,387, according to a health department official. According to him, 1,75,409 persons have recovered from the virus so far, including 34 throughout the day, leaving 413 ongoing cases in the state. The number of tests in Goa has increased to 15,60,454 after 1,940 samples were analysed in the last 24 hours, he said. COVID-19 numbers for Goa: 1,79,209 positive cases, 35 new cases, 3387 deaths, 175409 discharged cases, 413 active cases, and 15,60,454 samples analysed to date.

