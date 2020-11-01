Goa CM Breaks Silence On Unemployment; Says 'even God Can't Give Government Jobs To All'

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that even God cannot provide government jobs to all aspirants. His comment comes as the state's unemployment rate is currently pegged at 15.4 percent. The Goa CM addressed a web conference with panchayat representatives after virtually launching his government's ambitious 'Swayampurna Mitra' outreach initiative.

Addressing the conference, he stated that even if God becomes the CM, it is not possible to provide government jobs to everyone. Earlier this month, Pramod Sawant admitted to the high unemployment rate in the state and had stated that there are around one lakh job seekers who have registered themselves with the State Employment Exchange.

Under the 'Swayampurna Mitra' initiative, gazetted government officers are expected to visit panchayats and audit ground-level implementation of state schemes, prepare a comprehensive document on village resources, and put forth suggestions to make villages self-reliant.

Sawant further said that unemployed households should also have Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 income per month, adding that there are so many jobs in Goa that outsiders get cracking on. Furthermore, he said that 'Swayampurna Mitras' will also coordinate works like arranging suitable minor jobs for the rural unemployed.

READ: Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Goa emerge as 'best governed states' in PAC ranking

READ: Goa committee begins work on reviving sugarcane sector

Goa government to invest in cluster development plans to generate employment

Earlier this month, the Goa CM announced investing more in cluster development plans — under the central scheme of 'Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries', with a focus on generating employment. The decision comes at a time when the government is looking for more village-level scaling of work opportunities.

“Clusters such as Paddy Processing, Goan multi fruits processing, Coconut and Coir, Spice and Herbal, food processing through self-help group, pottery, sugarcane jaggery, Khola chillies, Vegetables were identified to get developed in order to generate employment,” said a statement from CMO.

READ: Goa committee begins work on reviving sugarcane sector

READ: Nitin Gadkari sees huge potential in Goa's maritime sector for blue economy

(With Input from Agencies)