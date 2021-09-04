Goa CM, Governor Hail Teachers For 'adapting To New Teaching Methods' Amid COVID Pandemic

Hailing the teaching fraternity for continuing their noble profession throughout the challenging phase of the COVID pandemic, Goa Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant on Friday extended his warm greeting to teachers across the state. The Goa CM hailed teachers for swiftly adapting to the new teaching procedures while assuring that students faced no academic hurdles despite shifts in the teaching system.

CM Sawant commends teachers for their role in building the society

In his message, the Chief Minister said,

"A teacher not only imparts knowledge but also fosters growth in the personality of the students. The teachers played a monumental role especially in the trying times of COVID, where teachers of Goa have been exceptional in adapting to the teaching methods while ensuring their students face no academic hurdles despite shifts in the teaching systems. Their efforts are truly commendable."

"On the occasion, I appeal to the teaching community of Goa, to draw inspiration from the life of Dr S Radhakrishnan and discharge their duties with a renewed sense of dedication and commitment," he said.

Governor Sreedharan Pillai extends regards

Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai also extended his regards to the teaching fraternity.

"Teaching is a noble profession. Teachers have traditionally been held in high regard and respect in our society. This is evident in the concept of Guru that characterises the Indian learning system," Pillai said in his message.

Pillai praises NEP 2020

Governor Pillai also lauded the National Education Policy for its focus on motivating teachers for the betterment of society.

"Today our country is in its 75th year of independence and Goa is celebrating its 60th year of liberation. Our country is now on the road to achieving New India, including self-reliant India. The National Education Policy - 2020 focuses on motivating teachers as an instrument to achieve this goal. Teachers are major stakeholders in the implementation of this new education policy," Governor Pillai added.

The National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020), established by the Union Cabinet of India on 29 July 2020, outlines the concept of India's new education system. The new policy replaces the previous National Policy on Education set in 1986. The policy is a comprehensive framework for elementary education to higher education as well as vocational training in both rural and urban India. The policy aims to transform India's education system by 2040.

(With Inputs from ANI)

(Picture by Pramod Sawant Twitter, PTI)