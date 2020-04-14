Goa CM Launches Mobile ATM Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Says 'People Need Not Travel Now'

In the view of the lockdown due to the Coronavirus crisis, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday launched an SBI Mobile ATM in Panaji. According to him, the ATM has been launched since people are facing a lot of troubles in travelling amid the lockdown. "People can use the ATM by practising social distancing. People need not travel much now," said the Chief Minister.

Goa govt conducts door-to-door survey

In the wake of the Coronavirus crisis in the country, the Goa government is conducting a door-to-door survey in the state to identify possible COVID-19 positive patients from April 13 to April 15. As per reports, a four-member team is collecting data regarding the symptoms of influenza-like illness from each household.

Further, data collection and mapping will be done through a mobile app- COVID-Locator- a GPS based location tracker that will help the government in tracking those who have been home quarantined. With the help of this app, suspected and asymptomatic carriers of the deadly virus would be tracked when they leave their quarantine zones.

India under lockdown

As the Coronavirus cases soared across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with the states' Chief Ministers to discuss the situation and get their feedback on whether the 21-day shutdown should be extended. Following the meeting, Telangana, Maharashtra and West Bengal became the latest states to extend the lockdown period, after similar moves by Odisha and Punjab earlier this week. On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of deadly coronavirus, stating that "social distancing" is the only way to contain the disease which is spreading rapidly across the world.

According to the latest update of the Union Health Ministry, about 9,352 cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported in the country including 8,048 active cases. While 324 deaths have been reported overall, around 780 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Currently, the highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra and Delhi.

