Goa CM: 'No Positive COVID-19 Patient Currently In The State; Seek Cooperation Till May 3'

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant declared that there is no positive COVID-19 case in the state. This development comes after all the 7 COVID-19 patients in Goa tested negative after treatment. Sawant opined that the state government had taken proactive steps right from the announcement of the Janta Curfew. He hailed the door-to-door survey in the state as one of the main achievements. At the same time, he appealed to the people to maintain social distancing until May 3. Sawant also clarified that people will get some relaxations only according to the Centre's lockdown guidelines.

Pramod Sawant remarked, "I am delighted to announce that there is no positive COVID-19 patient in Goa currently. I want to congratulate the entire hospital team who have done such a major job. Out of the 7 patients, 6 had come from abroad and one person was the brother of a patient. 6 of them have been treated and are in an institutional quarantine centre and one patient will go to the institutional quarantine centre tomorrow and he has also been tested negative. Goa has done a lot of hard work from the day of Janta Curfew till now. We established COVID-19 hospital and pathology labs."

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases At 16116; Lockdown Relaxation From Mon In Rural Areas

'I expect co-operation from you till May 3'

He added, "One of our achievements is that we conducted a survey of every house in the entire state. I want to thank the survey team and the police force. Even today, the boundaries of Goa have been sealed. No person from outside can enter. I feel proud to say that Goa is a zero COVID-19 cases state. Even then, I want to appeal to the people to maintain social distancing. People will get some relaxations from April 20 as per the Central government's guidelines. I expect cooperation from you till May 3. Stay in your homes and stay healthy."

Read: Goa Government To Seek Clarification From IOA Over Fate Of National Games

#WATCH: I am delighted to announce that currently there is not a single #COVID19 positive patient...I appeal to the people of Goa to extend their cooperation to us till 3rd May, just like they have done till date: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant pic.twitter.com/7Jef4RHJcV — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

Read: Goa To Allow Entry To People With COVID-19 Certificate Only Post Lockdown

Read: Goa CM Pramod Sawant Welcomes PM Modi's Decision To Extend Covid Lockdown Till May 3