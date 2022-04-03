Goa CM Pramod Sawant Announces Allocation Of Portfolios; Retains Home & Finance Ministries

More than a week after Pramod Sawat took oath as Chief Minister of Goa for the second time, the BJP leader announced the allocation of portfolios on Sunday. CM Pramod Sawant will be handling five departments as part of his portfolio: Home, Finance, Personnel, Vigilance, and Official Languages. CM Sawant's Home and Finance Ministries portfolios have been retained while Vishwajit Rane, who previously held the Health and Women and Child Development ministries, has been now assigned the crucial Town and Country Planning ministry, which is a key agency that regulates the real estate development in the state.

The Goa government released an official list detailing the portfolios of nine ministers in the cabinet who took oath on March 28, including CM Sawant.

Here’s the list of portfolios-

Allocation of portfolios in Goa- CM Pramod Sawant gets Home, Finance, Personnel, Vigilance, Official Languages and several other departments pic.twitter.com/OUuO01hVoR — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2022

Former Minister of Transport, Panchayats, and Protocol, Mauvin Godinho was given the same ministries, as well as the Industries Department.

Former Congress Chief Minister, now a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA, Ravi Naik has been given the portfolios of Agriculture, Handicrafts, and Civil Supplies. Nilesh Cabral gets Law and Judiciary Ministry, as well as Environment, Public Works Department, and Legislative Affairs.

Former Congress state president and now BJP Minister Subhash Shirodkar has been given the Water Resources Department Ministry, as well as the Co-operation and Provedoria portfolios, while former Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude has been given the same portfolio along with the Sports and Rural Development Agency.

Atanasio Monserrate, a former Congressman who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019, has been assigned the Revenue, Labor, and Waste Management portfolios, while Rohan Khaunte has been assigned the coveted Tourism Ministry as well as the Information Technology ministry.

CM can include 3 more ministers in the cabinet

The Goa Chief Minister has the authority to appoint three more ministers to the state cabinet. Sadanand Shet Tanavade, the leader of the Goa BJP, indicated last week that a decision on three cabinet vacancies would be made "within a month or two."

The BJP won 20 seats in Goa's previous elections, falling one seat short of a majority in the 40-member House. The BJP has received support from three independent MLAs and two members from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).

Image: Twitter/@DrPramodPSawant