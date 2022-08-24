Haryana BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack on Monday night in Goa. The former Bigg Boss contestant complained of uneasiness following which she was rushed to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said she was brought dead to the hospital.

During a press conference on Wednesday, August 24, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed grief over Phogat’s untimely demise. Pramod Sawant said, “We are taking the matter seriously. DGP Jaspal Singh is himself monitoring the case. After the investigation and postmortem of the mortal remains of the BJP leader, reports will come to him.” He further added that as per the doctors and the Goa DGP, Phogat’s demise seems to be a cardiac arrest.

Notably, the postmortem of the mortal remains of the actor would be conducted at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) later during the day to ascertain the exact cause of her death. According to a senior GMCH official, a panel of two experts, Dr Sunil Chimulkar and Dr Sheryl Soares from the hospital's forensic science medicine department will conduct the autopsy.

#WATCH | Speaking on demise of Haryana BJP leader & content creator Sonali Phogat, Goa CM Pramod Sawant says, "We're taking it seriously. DGP himself is monitoring. Investigation&postmortem reports will come to him. Preliminary,as per doctors & DGP,it seems to be cardiac arrest." pic.twitter.com/UUP0PmqIa9 — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

Phogat's family suspects foul play in her death case

As per an ANI report, Phogat’s family has suspected foul play in her death. Her sister Rupesh revealed that Sonali talked to her mother on phone a day prior to her death and complained of feeling 'uneasy' after a meal.

Rupesh said, “I received a call from her the evening before her death. She said she wanted to talk over Whatsapp and said that something fishy was going on. She had spoken to our mother later and complained of uneasiness after having a meal. She told my mother that her body had stopped working properly after eating.”

About Sonali Phogat

Sonali Phogat is survived by her parents, a brother, and a daughter named Yashodhara Phogat. Phogat made her debut in acting back in 2016 with the daily soap Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma. After this, there was a rise in her career and she was seen in a Haryanvi film Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti. She was last seen in the 2019 web series, The Story Of Badmashgarh. She was also part of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14.