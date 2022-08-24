Last Updated:

'DGP monitoring case' | Goa CM Pramod Sawant Assures Sonali Phogat's Death Case Being Taken Seriously, Probe On

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant further added that as per the doctors and the Goa DGP, Sonali Phogat’s demise seems to be a cardiac arrest. 

Written By
Megha Rawat
Pramod Sawant

Image: PTI


Haryana BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack on Monday night in Goa. The former Bigg Boss contestant complained of uneasiness following which she was rushed to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said she was brought dead to the hospital. 

During a press conference on Wednesday, August 24, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed grief over Phogat’s untimely demise. Pramod Sawant said, “We are taking the matter seriously. DGP Jaspal Singh is himself monitoring the case. After the investigation and postmortem of the mortal remains of the BJP leader, reports will come to him.” He further added that as per the doctors and the Goa DGP, Phogat’s demise seems to be a cardiac arrest. 

Notably, the postmortem of the mortal remains of the actor would be conducted at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) later during the day to ascertain the exact cause of her death. According to a senior GMCH official, a panel of two experts, Dr Sunil Chimulkar and Dr Sheryl Soares from the hospital's forensic science medicine department will conduct the autopsy.

Phogat's family suspects foul play in her death case

As per an ANI report, Phogat’s family has suspected foul play in her death. Her sister Rupesh revealed that Sonali talked to her mother on phone a day prior to her death and complained of feeling 'uneasy' after a meal. 

READ | BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat passes away at 41 due to suspected heart attack

Rupesh said, “I received a call from her the evening before her death. She said she wanted to talk over Whatsapp and said that something fishy was going on. She had spoken to our mother later and complained of uneasiness after having a meal. She told my mother that her body had stopped working properly after eating.”

READ | Sonali Phogat no more: Jasmin Bhasin, Vindu Dara Singh & others offer condolences

About Sonali Phogat 

Sonali Phogat is survived by her parents, a brother, and a daughter named Yashodhara Phogat. Phogat made her debut in acting back in 2016 with the daily soap Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma. After this, there was a rise in her career and she was seen in a Haryanvi film Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti. She was last seen in the 2019 web series, The Story Of Badmashgarh. She was also part of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14. 

READ | NCW takes cognisance of Sonali Phogat's death; police register unnatural death case
READ | BJP leader Sonali Phogat's death: Doctors to conduct postmortem in Goa hospital today
READ | Sonali Phogat's family suspects foul play in actor's death case, demands CBI investigation
First Published:
COMMENT