Goa: CM Pramod Sawant Remembers Late Parrikar’s Passion For Public Work

In a message released on social media, the CM wrote “As we remember the former Defence Minister of India and our beloved former Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. #ManoharBhaiParrikar on his Punyatithi, let us reminisce the immense love that he had for Goa and the people.” He added, “His passion for public service is unparalleled as he worked tirelessly toward the development of Goa.” Parrikar died on March 17, 2019, after a prolonged battle with cancer.