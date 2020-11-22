Goa CM Pramod Sawant Says 'Delhi Most Polluted State'; Hits Back At Kejriwal's Comparison

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday lashed out at his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal for comparing air quality levels in the two regions and claimed that Delhi is the 'most polluted state in India'. Sawant asked Kejriwal to focus his concern on controlling the rising COVID-19 cases in the city, instead of meddling in the matters of Goa, where the positive cases are under control and economic activities have also resumed.

"The Coronavirus situation in Goa is in absolute control. Fewer cases are being reported daily in the state. In the last two days, we reported only three fatalities. The Delhi CM should be more concerned about the rising Coronavirus cases in the capital, instead of comparing pollution levels with Goa," the Chief Minister told Republic TV.

Pramod Sawant further stated that the BJP government had made several efforts in making Goa a pollution-free state, while AAP government failed to control pollution and pushed the blame on the Centre.

"CM Kejriwal keeps talking about pollution levels and often compares the situation with Goa. I can assure that my BJP government has put several efforts in making Goa a pollution-free state, whereas Delhi stands as the most polluted state in the country," he added.

Delhi CM and Goa CM exchange barbs over pollution

On Wednesday, Sawant had asked Kejriwal to focus on tackling pollution in the national capital and not worry about Goa, drawing a quick response from the Delhi CM, who said the issue needs to be addressed collectively. Kejriwal had this week hailed the people of Goa for their efforts to protect the environment and accused the state's BJP government of suppressing public protests.

The Delhi CM was referring to a protest by various NGOs against three major projects on the ground the proposed ventures will benefit multinationals in the coal sector. The protesters had also expressed concern over the move to enhance coal handling capacity in Goa. Reacting to Kejriwal's statements, Sawant told reporters on Wednesday that the Delhi CM should worry about his city-state where pollution has become a major concern. The two dispensations have been trading barbs on numerous fronts, with Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha flying to Goa earlier in the week to accept a debate challenge by Goa minister Cabral that eventually didn't take place.

