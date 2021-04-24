Goa CM Pramod Sawant Speaks To Republic On COVID-19 Fight; Says 'lockdown Not A Solution'

As Goa recorded over 10,228 positive COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in a special broadcast spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network on Saturday. When asked to comment on the discussion he had with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the meeting that was held recently with all other Chief Ministers, the Goa Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister has always offered the required help to every state during this pandemic.

Stating that PM Modi had said that the lockdown is the last solution for the country, Pramod Sawant said that that the Prime Minister has asked every state to focus on creating micro-containment zones. As of now, there is no travel ban for the tourists."

Goa CM: 'Goa administration is ready'

When asked about the situation of the availability of oxygen and hospital beds for the COVID-19 patients in the state, the Chief Minister said, “The total bed availability in the state is 1,060, out of which 956 is full. Additional 500 beds are being added in a super speciality hospital, which is being converted into a complete CVID-19 facility. So, as of now, ICU beds are also available in the state. Whereas the oxygen is concerned, there had been an oxygen shortage in the past 2 days, but the local sources of oxygen in the state have now been asked to maintain the required amount of O2. The 1-2 oxygen storing tanks of the state have also been activated."

The Goa Chief Minister informed that the state administration has asked the Government of India (GOI) for the location of oxygen supply for the Coronavirus patients. Commenting about the ongoing black marketing of Remdesivir drug and oxygen cylinders, he said that there is no black marketing of any drug in the state.

Pramod Sawant said, "Sufficient stock of anti-viral drug Remdesivir it is available with the government authorities and hospitals. Even if the private hospitals in the state require Remdesivir in an emergency, then we loan them, which they return after 1 of every month after their stock is renewed."

Asserting that no lockdown would be imposed in the state, the Goa CM said that if the lockdown would be imposed, then the whole economy would be impacted greatly. He said, "Whatever infrastructure is required to curb the spread of the pandemic is available with the state and this is why we do not want to hamper the economy by imposing a lockdown. In an attempt to curb the spread, we have imposed night curfew and section 144. The state administration is taking every precaution."

When Republic TV asked CM Sawant about the preparation of the state for the next phase of the vaccination drive against coronavirus, he said, "2,20,000 people, who were above 45 years of age have already taken the first jab of the vaccine and around 56,000 people have received both vaccine shots." Informing that various camps have been organised by the municipality to aware the people about the pandemic and the importance of vaccination, the Goa CM said that the state administration is completely ready for the next phase of the vaccination.

COVID-19 outbreak in Goa

As India continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Goa so far has recorded over 73,644 positive cases, out of which, 61,628 have successfully recovered while 976 people have died. As per the latest reports from the MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 1,420 new cases, 596 fresh recoveries and 12 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state is 11,040.

