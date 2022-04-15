Goa: CM Pramod Sawant To Request Bombay High Court To Allow Court Proceedings In Konkani

In a major development, Goa Chief Minister on Friday informed that he will be writing a letter to the Bombay High Court to allow its Goa branch to take proceedings in the regional language of the coastal state- Konkani along with English. During his addresses at the Bhasha Sahodari International Hindi conference (8th International Hindi Conference) at the Institute Menezes Braganza of Panaji, CM Pramod Sawant emphasised the importance of regional languages and said, he will, in his capacity as the Chief Minister, write a letter to the HC requesting the same.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant stated, "The Bombay High Court branch in Goa functions only in English but it should be both English and Konkani. When we go to the judiciary to seek justice, it will be our endeavour to ensure that it should function in English as well as in Konkani. We will write to the High Court."

It is pertinent to mention here that the Bombay High court is the top court for the states of Maharashtra, Goa and the Union territory of Dam and Diu. Other than Mumbai, Bombay HC has 3 more branches in Nagpur, Aurangabad and the state capital of Goa, Panaji.

'Hindi important for Akhand Bharat': Goa CM Sawant

Further, into his speech at the international conference, CM Sawant stated that his state government will promote the Hindi language in the coastal state, stating that the language will unite the country, adding that it will help India to emerge as Akhand Bharat. Notably, he also added that the regional languages of Goa will be given equal importance in the state.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant said, "Promoting Hindi will not only make India even more united in its diversity but will also help the country to emerge as Akhand Bharat. For the dream of unity in diversity and Akhand Bharat, it is important to promote Hindi. We will do everything to promote Hindi in Goa and give equal importance to the regional languages."

Amit Shah's pitch for Hindi language

Goa CM's statement comes against the backdrop of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English, not to local languages. HM Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided that the medium of running the government is the official language and this will definitely increase the importance of Hindi. His remarks came when he was presiding over the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee in New Delhi, according to a statement issued by the Union Home Ministry.