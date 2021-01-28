Goa CM Reiterates His Govt Won't Go Ahead With Cannabis Proposal; Argues On Both Sides

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday has reemphasized that his government will not allow the legal cultivation of cannabis. While replying to a question by Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai who had asked that the "proposal which is being examined by the law department, shows that the proposal has not been rejected. Is it so ?", The Goa Chief Minister has said, "The state government will not go ahead with the proposal of legalizing the cultivation and production of cannabis."

READ | Goa CM Backtracks On Marijuana Farming; Congress Says 'no Jobs But Govt Wants Cannabis'

'Govt received a proposal from IIIM'

CM Sawant told ANI that the state government had received a proposal from the Indian Institute of Integrated Medicine (IIIM) for the cultivation of cannabis specifically for research and development for the purpose of finding cannabis-based drugs to cure various forms of illness.

"However, if any proposal comes to the government. It is examined. It does not necessarily mean that it will be taken ahead. Cannabis is a medicinal plant used in painkillers especially for cancer patients. Few other states are also doing Research and Development on it. At present, we are not going ahead with the proposal," he added.

READ | Anti-national Forces Misguiding Youth, Farmers: Goa CM

In December 2020, after drawing criticism from the Opposition, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had stated that the state government will not take ahead the issue of allowing cultivation of marijuana for medicinal purposes. He had said, "Goa government has received a proposal for cannabis cultivation for medicinal use from Indian Institute of Integrated Medicine. We are examining it. But it does not mean we are going for its cultivation. At present Goa government isn't interested to go ahead with this proposal." Congress spokesman Amarnath Panjikar had earlier attacked the BJP government over the issue saying, "The actions of the state government are blatantly illegal. At a time when Goa is struggling to fight the use of drugs, this move will further inject narcotics in the social system of the state."

READ | Goa Sees 70 New COVID-19 Cases, 62 Recoveries, One Death

READ | Maharashtra Guv To Not Meet Farmers Owing To Goa Visit Amid Sharad Pawar's Dig At Koshyari

(With ANI Inputs)