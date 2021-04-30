Goa CM Rules Out Timely Rollout Of 18+ Vaccination Drive; Says Lockdown Won't Be Extended

On Friday, Goa CM Pramod Sawant indicated that the vaccination drive for those aged between 18 to 45 will not be rolled out in the state from May 1 onwards. Revealing that Goa had not received any doses for this purpose, he assured that the new phase of inoculation will commence as soon as the vaccine stock is acquired. The Health Ministry has made it clear that the vaccines supplied by the Centre to states and Union Territories must be used for existing prioritized beneficiaries only i.e. healthcare workers, frontline workers and persons aged 45 years.

Speaking to the media, Sawant also revealed that the 4-day lockdown imposed in Goa will not be extended. Effective from 7 pm on April 29, the restrictions will be lifted at 6 am on May 3. During this period, essential services are permitted while tourism activity, public transport and weekly markets are not permitted. Urging people to not leave their homes, the Goa CM appealed for their cooperation to help the government tackle the COVID-19 crisis. At present, there are 20,898 COVID-19 cases in Goa while 65,984 patients have been discharged and 1146 fatalities are reported.

COVID-19 situation in India

There are 31,70,228 active novel coronavirus cases in India while 1,53,84,418 patients have been discharged and 2,08,330 fatalities have been reported. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Gujarat, Bihar and Kerala account for 78.18% of the country's total active cases. 3,86,452 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. 10 states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan reported 73.05% of the new cases. With 2,97,540 patients being discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries has soared to 1,53,84,418.

On the other hand, 77.44 per cent of the 3498 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand. With 4 states/Union Territories not recording any fresh death, the fatality rate stands at 1.11%. A total of 12,52,02,806 persons have been inoculated in India till now, 2,65,28,460 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too. Owing to a continuous rise in cases, many hospitals across the country are witnessing a shortage of beds, oxygens and key drugs such as Remdesivir.