Goa CM Sawant Joins Amruta Fadnavis-led Beach 'Clean-A-Thon' By Divyaj Foundation

NGO Divyaj Foundation, founded by Amruta Fadnavis, and the Bhamla Foundation on Monday organised a beach cleaning drive called 'Clean-A-Thon' with support from the Goa Government. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Savant, actor Jackie Shroff, Director Remo D'souza, and actor Karan Kundrra were also present as the event flagged off at Miramar beach with huge enthusiasm.

In this drive, along with the cleanliness of beaches in Goa, issues such as waste management, marine wildlife, afforestation, mangroves conservation and restoration, renewable energy and other such critical issues related to the environment were discussed.

Amruta Fadnavis leads 'Clean-A-Thon'

Speaking at the event, Amruta Fadnavis, singer and wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, said “Today on the occasion of this beach clean-up, I congratulate CM of Goa Pramod Savant, and I express my gratitude to IFFI for they shed light on important issues like beach clean-up, sustainable energy and mangroves conservation and restoration during their film festival. Swachh Bharat Mission and Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar drive are gathering huge momentum with each passing day.”

At the event, Goa CM Pramod Savant expressed joy and said, “I am thankful to Divyaj Foundation’s Amruta Fadnavis, Bhamla Foundation, Actor Jackie Shroff, Remo D’Souza, Karan Kundrra and people of Goa for participating in this Clean-A-Thon. PM Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Swach Sagar, Surakshit Sagar’ has been well received by all the citizens”.

This comes over two months after a clean-up drive at the Juhu beach where Mumbaikars descended in large numbers to join the initiative. As the Ganesh Chaturthi festivites came to an end on September 9, Amruta Fadnavis-founded NGO Divyaj Foundation joined hands with the BJP leader's NGO Bhamla foundation to organise a massive clean-up drive after Ganpati immersion. Current speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Rahul Narwekar, Bollywood actors Anupam Kher and Parineeti Chopra were also present.

"I am very happy with the public participation we are getting for beach cleanup. I thank the NGOs and the government officials for making this happen," Amruta Fadnavis had told Republic Media Network.

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar had also spoken to Republic and said, "I would like to congratulate Divyaj Foundation and Bhamla foundation for this initiative. Clean and green Mumbai is dear to every Mumbaikar. I congratulate both foundations for undertaking this good campaign. The current dispensation will ensure that this initiative is promoted."