'Community Transmission Has Begun', Says Goa CM As COVID-19 Cases Top 1000

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawan said on Friday that community transmission of coronavirus disease has begun in the state. Niether the Central government nor any state has yet admitted to community transmission of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

"We will have to admit that community transmission has begun in the state. But infection has been traced to some common sources," PTI quoted Sawant saying.

The tiny coastal state reported 44 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,039. At the same time, 35 patients were discharged after recovery, taking the aggregate to 370. So far, only two patients have succumbed to COVID-19. The number of active cases as of June 26 is 667.

On Thursday, the CM had expressed confidence that the number of recoveries in the state will grow in the coming days.

ICMR says no community transmission

Reiterating that India was still not experiencing 'community transmission', Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) chief Dr. Balram Bhargava, had on a June 11 press briefing stated that in comparison to the population of India, the effect of the virus was very low.

"There is heightened debate on the term community transmission. India is such a large country and the effect of virus is so low. We are definitely not in community transmission," said Dr. Bhargava.

India’s first sero-survey to monitor the trend of coronavirus transmission found that lockdown and containment measures were successful in preventing the rapid spread of the disease, but a large proportion of the population still remains susceptible, the government had then said.

The first part of the study conducted by the ICMR revealed that 0.73% of the population surveyed showed evidence of past exposure to SARS-CoV-2 and that urban slum population was the most vulnerable to the infection, Bhargava said.

