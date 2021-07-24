Goa CM Says PM Modi Assured Centre's Full Assistance To State Devastated By Floods

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had personally contacted Goa’s Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday to enquire about the severe flood situation in various parts of Goa due to heavy rains. PM Modi assured the state’s Chief Minister of the Central Government’s full support and assistance to the State. Sawant in a tweet said:

“Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi called to inquire about the safety and well-being of the people in the prevailing flooding situation in Goa due to incessant rains. The PM has assured full support and assistance to the State. @PMOIndia”

Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji called to inquire about the safety and well-being of the people in the prevailing flooding situation in Goa due incessant rains. The PM has assured full support and assistance to the State. @PMOIndia — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) July 23, 2021

Sawant also said that he spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to brief him about the extensive damage caused in the State due to continuous rains. The Goa Chief Minister tweeted, “Spoke to Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji regarding the flooding situation in Goa due to incessant rains. Briefed him about the widespread damage caused in the State. The HM has assured all the necessary support for carrying out relief activities.”

Spoke to Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji regarding the flooding situation in Goa due to incessant rains. Briefed him about the widespread damage caused in the State. The HM has assured all the necessary support for carrying out relief activities. — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) July 23, 2021

Torrential rainfall has flooded parts of Goa and caused heavy damages to houses, communication lines and rail and road traffics. Due to this, hundreds have been left stranded and without any access to relief support. CM Sawant asked the officials to immediately provide assistance after inspecting the areas submerged after heavy rains in several areas of Bicholim Taluka which has caused trouble to a lot of people. After his visit to inspect the area, Sawant tweeted, “Inspected the areas flooded due to incessant rains in various parts of Bicholim Taluka today, CM directed the officials to provide immediate assistance to people in distress. 23 people in Harvalem have been rescued and brought to safety.”

What did the IMD predict?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) raised an alarm for “very intense spells of short duration” over parts of Goa including Sattari, Dharbandora, Ponda, Sanguem, Salcette and Quepem. As predicted by the IMD, these areas were drenched on Friday and several villages in Valpoi, Bicholim, Pernem and Ponda talukas were inaccessible to rescue teams after the commuting roads that lead to the villages were severely damaged. According to the press release by the IMD, both North and South Goa were under red alert. IMD said that “extremely heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places.” However, for the weekend, the threat levels have been reduced to “orange” and from Monday onwards to “yellow.”

(With ANI Inputs)