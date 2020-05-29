Goa CM Speaks To HM, Says '15-days Lockdown Extension Possible'; Demands More Relaxations

Issuing a major statement on the extension of lockdown just a day ahead of the ending of the fourth phase, Goa CM Pramod Sawant while speaking to news agency ANI has said that it may be extended for 15 more days as the Coronavirus cases are on the rise. His statements come as a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah is underway at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg on Friday.

"I spoke to HM Shah on phone and I feel lockdown may be extended for 15 more days. However, we demand that there should be some relaxation - restaurants should be allowed with social distancing at 50 percent capacity. Many people also want gyms to resume," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Home Minister Shah, spoke to all state Chief Ministers regarding the post-lockdown strategy of their respective states. Union cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba also held a meeting with Municipal Commissioners, District Magistrates of 13 cities worst hit by COVID-19 pandemic to review the situation.

Covid tally in India

The number of COVID-19 cases in India has climbed to 1,65,799. The Health Ministry on Friday said the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,706 in the country, while the number of cases climbed to 1,65,799, registering an increase of 175 deaths and a record jump of 7,466 cases. The Health Ministry said the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 89,987, while 71,105 people have recovered and one patient has migrated. The total confirmed cases include foreigners.

Lockdown in India

The first phase of the lockdown was announced on March 24 for a duration of three weeks. To contain the virus, the government in that phase had only allowed a handful of essential services. The Centre then extended the lockdown till May 3 but eased a few restrictions. As cases increased, the lockdown was further extended till May 17 but the focus was now given to boost the economy that was severely affected. The centre allowed several activities and various sectors were opened up, including factories and industries in areas outside municipal limits. Non- essential services were also allowed to open except in Red zones and in containment areas.

